Oh Shit, Glenn Danzig Made An Old West Vampire-Hunter Movie, And It’s Got A Trailer

Glenn Danzig is one of the greatest bellowers in the history of punk and metal, and he has earned the right to pursue some passion projects. We’re just lucky that Danzig’s passion projects happen to be very, very silly. Last year, for instance, Danzig released the tribute album Danzig Sings Elvis. And in 2019, Danzig directed the horror anthology Verotika, a movie that almost immediately achieved cult-classic status for being terrible. Danzig has now followed up his directorial debut with another film called Death Rider In The House Of Vampires.

According to the Wrap, Danzig’s latest movie “follows the Death Rider, who travels to the desert Vampire Sanctuary, ruled by Count Holliday. The price of admission… one untouched virgin.” Danzig wrote, directed, and scored Death Rider In The House Of Vampires. He also serves as an executive producer, and he’s part of the cast. Danzig plays a vampire with the amazing name Bad Bathory. In the trailer, he tries out an Old West accent and screams “yee-haw.”

Death Rider In The House Of Vampires stars ’90s teen heartthrob Devon Sawa, of Idle Hands and Casper, as Death Rider, and Warlock star Julian Sands plays Count Holliday. The cast also includes horror director Eli Roth and B-movie all-star Danny Trejo; Roth plays a character named Drac Cassidy, while Trejo is Bela Latigo. The Wrap piece promises “lots of cool surprise cameos.” (The film’s IMDB page probably spoils a couple of those cameos: Fear frontman Lee Ving as a bartender and wrestler Sean Waltman, best-known as X-Pac, as a bar patron. Also, there’s a character named Sinful Vampire Gunfighter.)

The trailer for Death Rider In The House Of Vampires opens with the image of a masked horseman leading a tied-up topless woman to a crucifixion site; it is absolutely not safe for work. But you shouldn’t be in an office right now anyway, so you should watch that trailer below.

Sadly, Death Rider In The House Of Vampires does not yet have a release date.