Hand Habits – “I Believe In You” (Neil Young Cover)

A few weeks ago, Hand Habits shared “4th Of July” of their upcoming EP dirt — it topped our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with the second of the EP’s three tracks (the third is a Katie Dey remix). This one’s a cover of Neil Young’s After The Gold Rush track “I Believe In You.” It’s a natural fit for Meg Duffy, who really brings out the anthemic quality of the track, with some crunchy production and backing vocals from SASAMI, King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, Palehound’s Ellen Kempner, and John Andrews. Listen below.

The dirt EP is out 2/19 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.

