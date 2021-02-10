Elton John And Michael Caine Star In UK’s Covid-19 Vaccine PSA

News February 10, 2021 11:45 AM By James Rettig

Sirs Elton John and Michael Caine star in a new public service announcement for the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout. The 90-second ad starts with John auditioning for the role, with a lot of variations on an introduction and a pretend reaction to getting the vaccine from a nurse that honestly made me laugh. He sings a little bit of “I’m Still Standing” and hams it up for the camera. He also imitates Caine, who shows up at the end to deliver an even-keeled endorsement of the vaccine. The 73-year-old John and 87-year-old Caine have already been vaccinated, and that’s good news for them. Here’s the ad:

Meanwhile in America, we get, um, Wonder Woman and the Joker wearing masks:

