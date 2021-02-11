Closer – “Landslide”

New Music February 11, 2021 1:59 PM By James Rettig

Closer – “Landslide”

New Music February 11, 2021 1:59 PM By James Rettig

Closer are following up their excellent 2018 debut album All This Will Be next month with a new full-length called Within One Stem. A couple weeks ago they shared “Angry Flood” from it and now the hardcore trio are back with another song, “Landslide.”

Its name was indeed inspired by the Fleetwood Mac classic but that’s about where the comparisons to that song end. But perhaps it captures some of the chaos that entailed from being a member of Fleetwood Mac. It’s a dark and simmering rager that’s punctuated by brief moments of sparkling beauty. Ryann Slauson howls: “A landslide/ Plated glass bent at the sides/ And they’re running from/ And they’re running to/ Rearrange/ Four sided figured.” Listen below.

Within One Stem is out 3/12 via Lauren Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Club Nouveau’s “Lean On Me”

    3 days ago

    “Little Bitch” David Crosby Explains Why Phoebe Bridgers Smashing A Guitar Was “Pathetic”

    2 days ago

    Watch Phoebe Bridgers Smash Her Guitar In Triumphant SNL Debut

    4 days ago

    Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album, Divorce From Ruston Kelly In New Interview

    9 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest