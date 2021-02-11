Closer – “Landslide”

Closer are following up their excellent 2018 debut album All This Will Be next month with a new full-length called Within One Stem. A couple weeks ago they shared “Angry Flood” from it and now the hardcore trio are back with another song, “Landslide.”

Its name was indeed inspired by the Fleetwood Mac classic but that’s about where the comparisons to that song end. But perhaps it captures some of the chaos that entailed from being a member of Fleetwood Mac. It’s a dark and simmering rager that’s punctuated by brief moments of sparkling beauty. Ryann Slauson howls: “A landslide/ Plated glass bent at the sides/ And they’re running from/ And they’re running to/ Rearrange/ Four sided figured.” Listen below.

Within One Stem is out 3/12 via Lauren Records. Pre-order it here.