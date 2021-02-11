Kings Of Leon – “Echoing”

New Music February 11, 2021 12:20 PM By Peter Helman

Kings Of Leon are releasing When You See Yourself, their first new album since 2016’s Walls, in March. We’ve already heard early tracks “The Bandit” and “100,000 People,” and today, the band are sharing another new song called “Echoing.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away”
02 “The Bandit”
03 “100,000 People”
04 “Stormy Weather”
05 “A Wave”
06 “Golden Restless Age”
07 “Time In Disguise”
08 “Supermarket”
09 “Claire And Eddie”
10 “Echoing”
11 “Fairytale”

When You See Yourself is out 3/5. Pre-order it here.

