So Drove – “Can’t Take Your Eyes Off Me” (Feat. French Vanilla’s Sally Spitz)

The Los Angeles producer So Drove wears a lot of different hats. Their solo work, like last year’s full-length 1 Million Doll Hairs, is usually on the hyperpoppy side of the equation, big and brash and loud and a lot of fun. Last month, they released a collaborative album with Devi McCallion as Anarchy 99, which was filled with chugging rock songs and nu-metal blears.

Today, So Drove is releasing a new track that goes in another completely direction. “Can’t Take Your Eyes Off Me” is pure disco pastiche, slick and clubby and pulsing, and it features vocals from Sally Spitz, who leads French Vanilla, the LA art-rock band that released their sophomore album a couple years ago. Check it out below.