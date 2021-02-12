Sharon Van Etten – “On Your Way Now”

A couple years ago, Sharon Van Etten recorded a song called “On Your Way Now” to a documentary that aired on PBS called Made In Boise that followed four women carrying surrogates in Idaho. A snippet of the track was available around the time the film premiered, but the full version of it wasn’t available until now. The song was written by Mark McAdam and performed by Van Etten.

“I was moved by the track I was sent because it was lighter than I had expected for a topic so seemingly heavy, but in watching the film, I was inspired by how positive the stories were,” Van Etten said in a statement at the time. “Infertility and surrogates are so rarely talked about and I felt it important to be a part of the story. I hope I added some gentleness and understanding in my delivery.”

“On Your Way Now” is out now via Jagjaguwar.