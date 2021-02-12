Sharon Van Etten – “On Your Way Now”

New Music February 12, 2021 12:20 AM By James Rettig

Sharon Van Etten – “On Your Way Now”

New Music February 12, 2021 12:20 AM By James Rettig

A couple years ago, Sharon Van Etten recorded a song called “On Your Way Now” to a documentary that aired on PBS called Made In Boise that followed four women carrying surrogates in Idaho. A snippet of the track was available around the time the film premiered, but the full version of it wasn’t available until now. The song was written by Mark McAdam and performed by Van Etten.

“I was moved by the track I was sent because it was lighter than I had expected for a topic so seemingly heavy, but in watching the film, I was inspired by how positive the stories were,” Van Etten said in a statement at the time. “Infertility and surrogates are so rarely talked about and I felt it important to be a part of the story. I hope I added some gentleness and understanding in my delivery.”

Listen below.

“On Your Way Now” is out now via Jagjaguwar.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Club Nouveau’s “Lean On Me”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Aretha Franklin & George Michael’s “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”

    7 hours ago

    “Little Bitch” David Crosby Explains Why Phoebe Bridgers Smashing A Guitar Was “Pathetic”

    3 days ago

    Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album, Divorce From Ruston Kelly In New Interview

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest