Last year, the Austin metal-punk power trio Skeleton released their self-titled full-length debut, and that shit was grimy. Skeleton’s intense lurch was fast and lo-fi and uncompromising, and it sounded like being buried under an avalanche. Today, with no advance warning, Skeleton have followed up that debut album with a new EP, and it makes their album sound like a Max Martin production.

Skeleton’s Ordainment Of Divinity opens with an ominous drone-march, and it ends in a few minutes of machine-gun sound effects. In between, the band has hacked up a profoundly ugly piece of guttural blackened destruction. It sounds like a bunch of hell-demons decided to announce their impending takeover of the earthly realm by forming a band and then recording a demo tape inside a dumpster. It fucking rules. Listen below.

<a href="https://listen.20buckspin.com/album/ordainment-of-divinity">Ordainment Of Divinity by Skeleton</a>

The Ordainment Of Divinity EP is out now on 20 Buck Spin.