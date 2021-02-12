Stream Skeleton’s Raw, Nasty New EP Ordainment Of Divinity

New Music February 12, 2021 11:27 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Skeleton’s Raw, Nasty New EP Ordainment Of Divinity

New Music February 12, 2021 11:27 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the Austin metal-punk power trio Skeleton released their self-titled full-length debut, and that shit was grimy. Skeleton’s intense lurch was fast and lo-fi and uncompromising, and it sounded like being buried under an avalanche. Today, with no advance warning, Skeleton have followed up that debut album with a new EP, and it makes their album sound like a Max Martin production.

Skeleton’s Ordainment Of Divinity opens with an ominous drone-march, and it ends in a few minutes of machine-gun sound effects. In between, the band has hacked up a profoundly ugly piece of guttural blackened destruction. It sounds like a bunch of hell-demons decided to announce their impending takeover of the earthly realm by forming a band and then recording a demo tape inside a dumpster. It fucking rules. Listen below.

The Ordainment Of Divinity EP is out now on 20 Buck Spin.

Tom Breihan Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Club Nouveau’s “Lean On Me”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Aretha Franklin & George Michael’s “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”

    14 hours ago

    “Little Bitch” David Crosby Explains Why Phoebe Bridgers Smashing A Guitar Was “Pathetic”

    4 days ago

    Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album, Divorce From Ruston Kelly In New Interview

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest