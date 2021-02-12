Dave Grohl Shares His Daughter’s Reaction To Discovering Nirvana, Still Jams With Krist Novoselic And Pat Smear

Last week, the Foo Fighters released their latest album, Medicine At Midnight. They’re in promo mode still, and a couple days ago they swung by The Howard Stern Show for an interview. If you’re a Foos fan, there’s a lot of fun tidbits in the conversation.

The big stuff comes around when Stern brings up Nirvana, and whether Dave Grohl and Pat Smear ever miss playing in their old band. Smear informs him that he doesn’t have to miss it, because sometimes he, Grohl, and Novoselic still get together and jam from time to time; Grohl adds they actually recorded some stuff last time. A more poignant moment comes when both say they never listen to old Nirvana albums because the memories are too painful. On a similarly poignant though perhaps more heartwarming note, Grohl then pivots to talking about how his daughter has somehow discovered Nirvana recently, without him ever discussing it with her, and that she’s started asking questions about those days. “She wanted to know if Kurt was shy,” he told Stern.

Stern also brings up the Foos’ recent nomination for induction to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Grohl, unsurprisingly, comes across pretty earnest when he talks about it being a real honor. Stern asks who they’d want to have induct the band if they were to get in, and Grohl says legendary Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

Grohl and Stern cover a lot of other topics, too. They talk about how Tom Petty invited Grohl to join the Heartbreakers, and Grohl sets the record straight by informing Stern that Pearl Jam did not once ask him to be their drummer. Grohl also told a story he’s told before but that is still hilarious to picture, when he was stoned at a get-together at Paul McCartney’s house and didn’t recognize “Best Of You” when Taylor Swift started playing it at the piano and then tried to howl along to it as she was singing it quietly.

The Foos also played some songs, including renditions of “Mississippi Queen,” which was part of Grohl’s Hanukkah cover series last year, and Petty’s “Honey Bee.” Check out videos of it all below.