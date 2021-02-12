After Eddie Van Halen died of cancer in October, his son Wolfgang, who replaced Michael Anthony as Van Halen’s bassist in 2006, launched a new solo project called Mammoth WVH. His debut single, “Distance,” was a touching tribute to his father. And now Van Halen has announced that Mammoth WVH’s self-titled debut album will be out in June.

Although Wolfgang Van Halen played every instrument and sang every song on Mammoth WVH himself, he’s assembled a full band for live gigs. That band, including bassist Ronnie Ficarro, guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan, and drummer Garret Whitlock, made their debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, performing “Distance” while clips from the song’s music video played on a screen behind them. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mr. Ed”

02 “Horribly Right”

03 “Epiphany”

04 “Don’t Back Down”

05 “Resolve”

06 “You’ll Be The One”

07 “Mammoth”

08 “Circles”

09 “The Big Picture”

10 “Think It Over”

11 “You’re To Blame”

12 “Feel”

13 “Stone”

14 “Distance” (Bonus Track)

Mammoth WVH is out 6/11 via EX1. Pre-order it here.