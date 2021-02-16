Wild Pink – “Pacific City”

For the past several months, John Ross has been building up to the release of his new album as Wild Pink, A Billion Little Lights. So far we’ve heard several songs from it, including “The Shining But Tropical,” “You Can Have It Back,” and “Oversharers Anonymous.” The album’s finally arriving this Friday, and before then Ross is back with one more.

The latest preview of A Billion Little Lights is called “Pacific City.” “‘Pacific City’ is named after the city in Oregon and I was watching Heat a lot while writing it,” Ross said in a statement. “I wanted to write a few songs with a conventional song structure on this album and this was one of them — we spent a lot of time on the drum tones and used a Yamaha RX21 drum machine. The song is about time passing and realizing you’re not the same person you used to be.”

Check it out below.

A Billion Little Lights is out 2/19 on Royal Mountain.