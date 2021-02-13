Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and her partner Kevin Morby both released very good new albums, Saint Cloud and Sundowner, last year. The couple recently moved back to Morby’s native Kansas City, where they’re both making music (and sometimes playing music together). And today, they appeared on CBS This Morning together, performing Waxahatchee’s Saint Cloud tracks “Fire” and “Lilacs” and Morby’s “Campfire” and “Sundowner.” Watch below.