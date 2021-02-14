Watch Kurt Vile Play “Runner Ups” Acoustic For New Mexico Food Banks

News February 14, 2021 10:27 AM By James Rettig

Yesterday, Kurt Vile was on the lineup for Food For Love, a virtual livestream to benefit the New Mexico Association Of Food Banks (you can still donate here). Vile performed his Smoke Ring For My Halo track “Runner Ups” on his acoustic guitar. Vile has been popping up on livestreams during the pandemic quite a bit, covering the likes of Neil Young and Gillian Wlech and John Prine. Watch at the 1hr57m16s mark below.

David Byrne also participated in the livestream and taught a littledance lesson while dressed in a kilt. Here it is at 3hr21m52s:

