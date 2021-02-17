Gojira – “Born For One Thing”

French prog/death/groove metal quartet Gojira have finally announced a new album called Fortitude, the long-awaited follow-up to their Grammy-nominated 2016 LP Magma. The upcoming Fortitude, recorded and produced by the band’s own Joe Duplantier, will include “Another World,” the seemingly one-off single that they shared last year. And it’ll also include “Born For One Thing,” another new single out today.

The anti-consumerist “Born For One Thing” was inspired in part by the works of Tibetan and Thai philosophers. “We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things,” Duplantier says. “Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions.”

Listen to “Born For One Thing,” check out Fortitude‘s full tracklist, and find some actual, honest-to-god tour dates scheduled for this summer/fall below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Born For One Thing”

02 “Amazonia”

03 “Another World”

04 “Hold On”

05 “New Found”

06 “Fortitude”

07 “The Chant”

08 “Sphinx”

09 “Into The Storm”

10 “The Trails”

11 “Grind”

TOUR DATES:

08/12 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/14 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

08/15 Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/17 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

08/19 Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

08/20 Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell

08/21 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/23 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

08/24 New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

08/29 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh

09/02 Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/03 Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

09/04 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

09/06 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/07 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/08 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

09/10 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/11 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

09/14 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/18 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/21 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

09/22 Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

Fortitude is out 4/30 via Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.