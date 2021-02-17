Gojira – “Born For One Thing”
French prog/death/groove metal quartet Gojira have finally announced a new album called Fortitude, the long-awaited follow-up to their Grammy-nominated 2016 LP Magma. The upcoming Fortitude, recorded and produced by the band’s own Joe Duplantier, will include “Another World,” the seemingly one-off single that they shared last year. And it’ll also include “Born For One Thing,” another new single out today.
The anti-consumerist “Born For One Thing” was inspired in part by the works of Tibetan and Thai philosophers. “We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things,” Duplantier says. “Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions.”
Listen to “Born For One Thing,” check out Fortitude‘s full tracklist, and find some actual, honest-to-god tour dates scheduled for this summer/fall below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Born For One Thing”
02 “Amazonia”
03 “Another World”
04 “Hold On”
05 “New Found”
06 “Fortitude”
07 “The Chant”
08 “Sphinx”
09 “Into The Storm”
10 “The Trails”
11 “Grind”
TOUR DATES:
08/12 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/14 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
08/15 Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/17 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
08/19 Toronto, ON, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach
08/20 Laval, QC, Canada @ Place Bell
08/21 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/23 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
08/24 New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
08/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
08/29 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh
09/02 Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/03 Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
09/04 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
09/06 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/07 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/08 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/10 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/11 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
09/14 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/18 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/21 Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
09/22 Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
Fortitude is out 4/30 via Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.