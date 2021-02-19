PONY – “Chokecherry”

New Music February 19, 2021 4:50 PM By James Rettig

New Music February 19, 2021 4:50 PM By James Rettig

The Toronto power-pop band PONY have been around for a bit — they started putting out songs back in 2015 — but they’re just getting around to releasing their debut album, TV Baby, due out in April. A couple weeks ago, they shared “Couch,” which made it onto our best songs of the week list, and today they’re back with another single, “Chokecherry,” the opening track from their debut. It’s crunchy and confident and Sam Bielanski delivers the searing chorus matter-of-factly: “Ooh, you blew it/ If you don’t know me by now, I’m so over it/ Can you get a grip?/ You talk and you talk but you don’t listen.” Hear it below.

TV Baby is out 4/9 via Take This To Heart Records. Pre-order it here.

