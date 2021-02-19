Lord Huron – “Not Dead Yet”

New Music February 19, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Lord Huron – “Not Dead Yet”

New Music February 19, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Lord Huron released their last album, Vide Noir, back in 2018. Last month, the folk project started doing a series of ticketed live-streamed performances called Alive From The Whispering Pines in which the band teased some new material. Today, they’re sharing a new single called “Not Dead Yet” alongside the second installment of Alive From The Whispering Pines — two more installments will air on 3/18 and 4/15. Listen to their new song below.

Lord Huron will also appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform on 2/23.

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: U2’s “With Or Without You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms”

    4 days ago

    The King Of Limbs Turns 10

    18 hours ago

    Nostalgia, Ultra Turns 10

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Katy Kirby Cool Dry Place

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest