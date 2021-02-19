Lord Huron – “Not Dead Yet”

Lord Huron released their last album, Vide Noir, back in 2018. Last month, the folk project started doing a series of ticketed live-streamed performances called Alive From The Whispering Pines in which the band teased some new material. Today, they’re sharing a new single called “Not Dead Yet” alongside the second installment of Alive From The Whispering Pines — two more installments will air on 3/18 and 4/15. Listen to their new song below.

Lord Huron will also appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform on 2/23.