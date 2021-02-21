Green Day – “Here Comes The Shock”

Green Day – “Here Comes The Shock”

Green Day have a partnership with the National Hockey League in which their music gets played during games and occasionally they debut new music during said games. A couple years ago, they put out their Father Of All… single “Fire, Ready, Aim” during a broadcast and yesterday they let loose another track during an outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe in a game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The new song is called “Here Comes The Shock” and you can hear it below.

