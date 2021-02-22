New Blink-182 Album Has Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, & Pharrell

As Kerrang points out, in an interview with Spotify’s Rock This podcast, drummer Travis Barker says Blink are about 60% done with the follow-up to 2019’s NINE, set for release later this year. Based on Barker’s comments, it sounds like they’ve continued down the previous project’s pop-minded path: “There’s a lot of cool stuff. There’s like a song with Grimes right now that’s really, really cool that I love. There’s a song with Uzi that’s really, really cool that we did with Pharrell.” He clarifies, “I mean, it’s not like Blink’s making a rap song or anything. It’s like bringing Uzi over to our world. So it’s more of a punk kind of like reggae feeling song.”

Barker has a lot of recent experience bringing prominent rappers into the punk-rock realm; he produced Machine Gun Kelly’s pop-punk album and is overseeing a similar project by MGK’s fellow Ohioan Trippie Redd. But if we’re intriguing about what these new Grimes and Uzi x Pharrell collabs might sound like, we’re also suitably terrified.