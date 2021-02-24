Bright Eyes – “Flirted With You All My Life” (Vic Chesnutt Cover)

Bright Eyes – “Flirted With You All My Life” (Vic Chesnutt Cover)

New Music February 24, 2021 10:34 AM By James Rettig

Bright Eyes released their big comeback album, Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was, last year. When the band announced their official return with “Persona Non Grata,” they released that track on a 7″ with a cover of Vic Chesnutt’s “Flirted With You All My Life” on the B-side. Their rendition of the Athens, GA-bred musician’s song hasn’t been officially available online until now, however.

“I had the pleasure of seeing Vic perform many times over the years and from a young age,” Conor Oberst said in a statement. “I can truly say he deeply changed my worldview and what it meant to write a really unique and thought provoking song. One of the greatest ever. Always missed. Here is our humble version of one of his best.”

(Coincidentally, fellow ’00s emo-rock warriors Death Cab For Cutie covered the same song last year for their all-Georgia covers EP.)

