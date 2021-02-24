Becca Mancari – “Annie”

Last year, Becca Mancari released her sophomore album, The Greatest Part, which was produced by Zac Farro of Paramore. She’s reimagined a few of its tracks acoustically for a new EP called Juniata; the EP also contains a new song, “Annie,” which is sweeping and starry-eyed and very pretty. Here’s Mancari’s statement on the track:

I grew up watching 1950’s and 60’s movies that my grandma would record for us because we didn’t have TV growing up. The thing that I loved the most about these old films was the music… it was a time period where it felt almost appropriate to be a little dramatic in this lush orchestral fashion. So when I wrote “Annie” I wanted to harken back to that time of feeling like you were swept up into a dance. Also, I wrote this song on the front porch where I started my other band Bermuda Triangle. We used to play it during our live set, where Brittany would rip this incredible solo on classical guitar. “Annie” has definitely lived a few lives already, but it feels right that it would now be on this EP. It’s a little piece of coming back home.

Listen below.

The Juniata EP is out 3/19 via Captured Tracks.