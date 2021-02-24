Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Everclear’s “Father Of Mine”

Kelly Clarkson is now in the talk show host phase of her career and during a lot of episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she sings covers as part of a recurring segment called Kellyoke. Sometimes her picks are unexpected. Earlier this month, she covered Soul Asylum, a few months ago she did Tegan And Sara, yesterday she sang Erasure.

Her latest episode has her singing Everclear’s 1997 alt-rock hit “Father Of Mine.” The song, which Everclear leader Art Alexakis wrote about his parent’s divorce, treads similar thematic territory to Clarkson’s own 2004 hit single “Breakaway.” Even more layers: Clarkson recently announced she had filed for divorce. Check out the performance below.