Helado Negro – “Sound And Vision” (David Bowie Cover)

British label BBE is releasing Modern Love, a David Bowie tribute album focusing on his connection to Black music, in May. The LP was curated by DJ and music executive Drew McFadden and BBE founder Peter Adarkwah, and it features artists including Khruangbin, Jeff Parker, Meshell Ndegeocello, L’Rain, and Nia Andrews.

We’ve heard one song from Modern Love already, We Are KING’s version of “Space Oddity.” And now we’re getting a cover of “Sound And Vision” from Ecuadorian-American electronic pop artist Helado Negro.

“The cover I imagined was something living in between sleep and awake where sound and vision dominate,” Helado Negro explains. “Residue from your dream state mixed in with waking up and stirring into what the day will be.” Listen to his rendition of “Sound And Vision” below.

Modern Love is out 5/28 via BBE.