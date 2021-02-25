Flock Of Dimes – “Price Of Blue”

Earlier this month, Jenn Wasner announced a new album under her Flock Of Dimes moniker. It’s called Head Of Roses, and it’ll be out in April. So far we’ve heard a lead single called “Two.” Today, Wasner’s back with another one.

The latest Flock Of Dimes track is called “Price Of Blue.” Here’s what Wasner had to say about it:

This song is about trying, and failing, to connect. It’s about the ways in which, despite our best efforts, we misunderstand each other, and become so attached to stories that we’re unable to see the truth that’s right in front of us. And it’s about the invisible mark that another person can leave on your body, heart, and mind long after their absence. It can be difficult to make sense of the memory of your experience when the reality on the surface is always shifting — when the story you’re telling, or the story you’ve been told, unravels, leaving you with a handful of pieces and no idea how they used to fit together.

After the synthier “Two,” “Price Of Blue” finds Wasner going back to the more rock-oriented side of her songwriting. It’s a six-minute outpouring, at turns scorching and wistful. And while this should come as no surprise given the artist we’re talking about, it’s a gorgeous and stunning composition. Check it out below.

Head Of Roses is out 4/2 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.