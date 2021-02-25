The prolific Melbourne psych-rock army King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are famous for cranking out new albums at a frantic, baffling clip. Just three months ago, the band released an album called K.G. When they announced that one, the band said that the album would be “both a stand-alone work and also part of a bigger musical picture.” That bigger musical picture has other parts, too. Last week, the band announced plans to follow that one up with another new companion-piece album called L.W. That album is now out there in the world.

Technically, L.W. was supposed to come out tomorrow, but I guess it’s already tomorrow in Australia. Thanks to the magic of time travel, we get to hear the new album right now. On first listen, L.W. focuses on the jammier side of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. As always, the band is bringing big, drooling guitar riffs and tricky push-pull rhythms. The songs on L.W. are on then gentler, more playful side of the King Gizzard oeuvre, but they’ve still got teeth.

We’ve already posted the album tracks “O.N.E.,” “If Not Now, Then When?,” and “Pleura.” Right now, you can stream the entire L.W. LP below.

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/l-w">L.W. by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

L.W. is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.