Tim Hecker, Agata Harz, & Katarzyna Smoluk – “Demeter & Johannes’ Song Of Pandemia”

Experimental producer and composer Tim Hecker has shared a new song with Polish singers Agata Harz and Katarzyna Smoluk of the polyphonic avant-folk group Księżyc. “Demeter & Johannes’ Song Of Pandemia” was recorded during the second wave of the pandemic in Poland last fall and is built around improvised vocal takes from Harz and Smoluk, who based their performance on “an ancient Slavic spell, or ‘enchantment,’ as they called it, the purpose of which is to call forth spring after a dark, terrifying wintertime.”

“Demeter & Johannes’ Song Of Pandemia” is part of Unsound Festival’s upcoming Intermission compilation. The album, which will be released alongside a book of essays, poetry, and fiction, consists of 15 commissioned tracks responding to the pandemic from artists like Nicolas Jaar, Ben Frost, Moor Mother, and the late SOPHIE, who is featured on a collaborative track with Jlin. Listen to Tim Hecker, Agata Harz, and Katarzyna Smoluk’s contribution, “Demeter & Johannes’ Song Of Pandemia,” below.

Intermission is out 3/5.