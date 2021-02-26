Ohtis – “Failure”

Last month, the Sam Swinson-led indie group Ohtis returned from a long hibernation with a new Saddle Creek single. The A-side we heard back then was “Schatze,” a collaboration with Stef Chura. Today they’re back with the B-side. While “Failure” is tonally a bit different than “Schatze,” thematically it travels similar waters of wry, self-deprecating reckoning with past behavior.

“‘Failure’ was written many moons ago after visiting a walk-in clinic for an STD test attended by a ‘Dr. John’ and psyching myself out waiting for the results,” Swinson said in a statement. “They eventually came back negative, but not before spawning this insane fucked up stream of consciousness song. I had always stood by the song living up to its title until Adam and Nate dug it back up and added this Bonnaroo-worthy outro to it.”

Check it out below.