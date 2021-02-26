Future Teens – “Play Cool”

Future Teens are releasing a new EP next month, Deliberately Alive, their follow-up to 2019’s excellent Breakup Season. They shared “Guest Room” from it a few weeks back and now they’re back with another new track, “Play Cool,” one of those emo songs where the words tumble out cleanly in a rush of inevitable emotion.

This one’s about a friendship that is heading towards its end and Daniel Radin’s delivery is precise and cutting: “Oh, I wish I didn’t say that/ I want to stay happy out of context/ But I got scared when you were so mad/ Let’s skip to the end and work our way back/ From a distance, we were still friends, but too close to see what was coming.” Listen below.

The Deliberately Alive EP is out 3/12 via Take This To Heart.