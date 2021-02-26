Shelley FKA DRAM – “Exposure”

Four and a half years ago, the Virginia-born R&B singer known as D.R.A.M. released a raspy, tender, excellent debut album called Big Baby D.R.A.M. After that album’s release, D.R.A.M. stayed pretty busy, dropping the periods from his name and putting out things like the surprise 2018 EP That’s A Girl’s Name. That EP’s title may have been a bit of foreshadowing. After that EP’s release, DRAM went quiet for a couple of years. Today, he’s back with a new single and a new name. DRAM will now be known as Shelley.

Today, under the name “Shelley FKA DRAM,” the singer has returned with the new song “Exposure.” (He’s still keeping the he/him pronouns. It’s actually the singer’s birth name: Shelley Marshaun Massenburg-Smith.) “Exposure” is a warm, open-hearted R&B ballad with production from Julian “Juju” Nixon and Essancy. The lyrics are all about finding deep connection with someone: “You showed me something new/ Your vulnerable side, you gave me the proof/ There’s no such thing as cool/ When passionate love sets fire to the room.” Check it out below:

In a press release, Shelley talks a bit about the name change:

After the release of my debut album Big Baby DRAM, I’ve worked on so many things, but most importantly I was working on me. Ever since I was introduced to the world with “Cha Cha,” my career has taken me on a journey enabling me to meet people like Rubin, Snoop, Queen Bey, and Queen Erykah Badu. I got to travel the globe, tour with Kendrick, and I did Coachella. On top of all of that, simultaneously wrapped up in the fast life. I was moving with no breaks, because that’s how life was coming to me, so I took some time to focus on my health, voice, and growth; focus on me. Now it’s time for everyone to meet me: Shelley.

“Exposure” is out now on Atlantic.