Tomahawk – “Dog Eat Dog”

Mike Patton is in a whole lot of bands: Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Fantômas, Dead Cross, plenty of others that even he might not remember. Back in 1999, Patton formed a band called Tomahawk to make jagged, intense hard rock. Patton’s bandmates in Tomahawk are all seasoned pros with busy schedules: Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn, the Jesus Lizard’s Duane Denison, Battles’ John Stanier. Every once in a while, though, they get back together for some more punishing riffage. This is one of those times.

Next month, Tomahawk will release their new album Tonic Immobility, their first since 2013’s Oddfellows. We’ve already posted the sneering, sinewy lead single “Business Casual,” and now the band has followed that one up with a new track called “Dog Eat Dog.” This one is driven by similar ideas, snarking in the face of a society built on grinding people down. This time, though, the track is a little more muscular and straight-ahead with its riffage — even if that riffage is the oblique, off-kilter kind. Check it out below.

Tonic Immobility is out 3/26 on Patton’s label Ipecac Recordings.