Hear Three Previously Unreleased Demos From The Who Sell Out Super Deluxe Edition

New Music February 26, 2021 11:24 AM By Tom Breihan

Hear Three Previously Unreleased Demos From The Who Sell Out Super Deluxe Edition

New Music February 26, 2021 11:24 AM By Tom Breihan

The Who have never been shy about releasing deluxe versions of their beloved old albums, but a forthcoming box-set version of The Who Sell Out might be the most deluxe version next. A new edition of the 1967 classic will include five CDs and two 7″ singles, as well as an 80-page hardback book and a poster. It’ll also include 112 tracks, 46 of which are previously unreleased.

The big draw for this one seems to be the disc of 14 of Pete Townshend’s previously unreleased demos. Given how Townshend often seems to feel about his bandmates, maybe he thinks those versions of the songs are the definitive ones. As a way of hyping up the release, Townshend has shared three of those demos. His original solo take on “Pictures Of Lily” came out a long time ago, but the version of it on the box set is a new, previously unreleased remix. And Townshend has also dropped his solo takes on “Kid! Do You Want Kids” and “Odorono.”

Listening to Townshend’s demos, it’s remarkable how fully-formed those songs were even before the Who applied their full-band magic to the tracks. Few have ever accused Pete Townshend of being a nice person, but that’s a talented man. Check out the demos below.

The deluxe box-set edition of The Who Sell Out is out 4/23.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Lisa Lisa And Cult Jam’s “Head To Toe”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Atlantic Starr’s “Always”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

    6 hours ago

    Daft Punk Announce Breakup

    4 days ago

    Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Launch Spotify Podcast

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest