The Who have never been shy about releasing deluxe versions of their beloved old albums, but a forthcoming box-set version of The Who Sell Out might be the most deluxe version next. A new edition of the 1967 classic will include five CDs and two 7″ singles, as well as an 80-page hardback book and a poster. It’ll also include 112 tracks, 46 of which are previously unreleased.

The big draw for this one seems to be the disc of 14 of Pete Townshend’s previously unreleased demos. Given how Townshend often seems to feel about his bandmates, maybe he thinks those versions of the songs are the definitive ones. As a way of hyping up the release, Townshend has shared three of those demos. His original solo take on “Pictures Of Lily” came out a long time ago, but the version of it on the box set is a new, previously unreleased remix. And Townshend has also dropped his solo takes on “Kid! Do You Want Kids” and “Odorono.”

Listening to Townshend’s demos, it’s remarkable how fully-formed those songs were even before the Who applied their full-band magic to the tracks. Few have ever accused Pete Townshend of being a nice person, but that’s a talented man. Check out the demos below.

The deluxe box-set edition of The Who Sell Out is out 4/23.