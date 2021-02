The Vaccines are releasing a covers EP, Cosy Karaoke, this week. They’ve already shared renditions of Kacey Musgraves and Queens Of The Stone Age and they recently shared their take on Waxahatchee’s “Fire,” the lead single off last year’s Saint Cloud, one of the best albums of the year. It’s one of the first (but probably not the last) covers we’ve heard of a song off that incredible album and you can check it out below.