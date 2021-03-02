Year Twins – “Stun Gun Headbutt”

Ian Meyer, Eli Leiss, and Cody Stidham are three friends from Lima, Ohio (perhaps best known as the real-life small town where Glee was set, it’s pronounced like the bean and not like the city in Peru). They started out playing music together in high school marching band and have since moved on to rock music — specifically mathy Midwestern emo, under the name Year Twins. Now based in Columbus, the trio will release their album Perfect Forever, Forever Perfect later this month, and today they’ve shared a third single from it.

After “Mystics In Bali” and “Jimmy Can Jump,” the newly released “Stun Gun Headbutt” confirms Year Twins are very good at naming songs. It also suggests they’ve got a strong handle on this music stuff. The track reminds me of A Great Big Pile Of Leaves with more pop-punk energy and a dash of Built To Spill at their spaciest. (I’m guessing Perfect From Now On came to bear on that album title.)

It’s good, in other words. Hear all three singles below.

<a href="https://yeartwins.bandcamp.com/track/stun-gun-headbutt">Stun Gun Headbutt by Year Twins</a>

<a href="https://yeartwins.bandcamp.com/track/jimmy-can-jump">Jimmy Can Jump by Year Twins</a>

<a href="https://yeartwins.bandcamp.com/album/mystics-in-bali">Mystics in Bali by Year Twins</a>

Perfect Forever, Forever Perfect is out 3/19 on We’re Trying Records.