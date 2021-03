For reasons related to writer’s block and the pandemic, it’s been a long, long road toward Nurture, Porter Robinson’s first proper solo album in seven years. But the electronic pop world-builder is finally ready to drop his Worlds follow-up next month. Today we hear its final advance single following “Get Your Wish,” “Something Comforting,” “Mirror,” and “Look At The Sky.” It’s called “Musician,” and you can hear it below.

Nurture is out 4/23 on Mom+Pop.