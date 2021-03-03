MJ Lenderman – “Someone Get The Grill Out Of The Rain”

A couple months ago, the Asheville-based musician MJ Lenderman put out a collaborative EP with Karly Hartzman, the leader of the very good band Wednesday. Today, Lenderman is back with news of a new full-length album of his own, Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo, which will be out later this month. Lead single “Someone Get The Grill Out Of The Rain” is just a little taste of it, a short song that nonetheless captures the downtrodden, wry sort of songwriting that Lenderman excels at. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo”

02 “I Ate Too Much At The Fair”

03 “Someone Get The Grill Out Of The Rain”

04 “Inappropriate”

05 “Gentleman Jack”

06 “Another Place”

07 “Infinity Pool”

08 “Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo 2”

09 “Catholic Priest”

10 “Live Jack”

Ghost Of Your Guitar Solo is out 3/26 via Dear Life Records. Pre-order it here.