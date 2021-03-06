Watch Julien Baker Play 3 Songs On CBS This Morning

News March 6, 2021 3:24 PM By Peter Helman

Julien Baker is a whole damn post-rock band now. Although she played most of the instruments on her great new album Little Oblivions herself, it’s still very much a full-band record, and in live performances, she’s been bringing a real backing band along with her. That band has already killed it on Colbert and Seth Meyers. And now, they’ve killed in on CBS This Morning too, performing three songs from the new record — “Hardline,” “Faith Healer,” and “Heatwave” — for the show’s weekly Saturday Sessions segment. Watch below.

