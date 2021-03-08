Brittany Howard – “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher” (Jackie Wilson Cover)

Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard is now a couple years removed from the release of her debut solo album, Jaime, which picked her up quite a few Grammy nominations. Howard has popped up in a few livestreams over the last few months and around this time last year she shared a cover of Funkadelic.

Today, she’s back with another cover, this time of Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher.” She’s performed the track live a few times in the past, including on Jools Holland. This rendition is being released as an Amazon Original. Check it out below.