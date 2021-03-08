Brittany Howard – “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher” (Jackie Wilson Cover)

New Music March 8, 2021 9:54 AM By James Rettig

Brittany Howard – “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher” (Jackie Wilson Cover)

New Music March 8, 2021 9:54 AM By James Rettig

Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard is now a couple years removed from the release of her debut solo album, Jaime, which picked her up quite a few Grammy nominations. Howard has popped up in a few livestreams over the last few months and around this time last year she shared a cover of Funkadelic.

Today, she’s back with another cover, this time of Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher And Higher.” She’s performed the track live a few times in the past, including on Jools Holland. This rendition is being released as an Amazon Original. Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    9 hours ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    St. Vincent – “Pay Your Way In Pain”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest