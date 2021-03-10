Crumb – “Trophy”

Two years ago, the Brooklyn-via-Boston quartet Crumb released their debut album Jinx. Their sound sat at an interesting crossroads, groovy and lounge-y but also psychedelic and dreamy, and it in turn won them a lot of new fans and simmering buzz. It remains to be seen what might happen with this band when they release a sophomore album, but for now we get to hear a new song.

Crumb’s new track is called “Trophy.” Musically, it has that slick, woozy atmosphere Crumb can do so well. It also comes with a video directed by their frequent collaborator Haoyan Of America. It features the band at an award ceremony, and then on a racetrack/winners’ podium. And then things take a bit of a turn and suddenly there’s a bunch of animated living trophies.

Check it out below.