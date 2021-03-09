The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, PUP Among 2021 Juno Nominees

Canada’s Juno Awards has announced its slate of 2021 nominees. The Weeknd leads the pack with six nominations, including ones for Single Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, and Songwriter Of The Year. Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, and JP Saxe all have five nominations.

In the Alternative Album Of The Year category, PUP’s This Place Sucks Ass EP is nominated alongside US Girls’ Heavy Light, Curtis Waters’ Pity Party, Dizzy’s The Sun And Her Scorch, and July Talk’s Pray For It.

Single Of The Year nominees include the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Justin Bieber’s “Intentions,” Brett Kissel’s “Drink About Me,” JP Saxe’s “If The World Was Ending,” and Lennon Stella’s “Kissing Other People.” Album Of The Year nominees are Ali Gatie’s YOU, Céline Dion’s Courage, Justin Bieber’s Changes, Leonard Cohen’s Thanks For The Dance, and the Weeknd’s After Hours.

You can see the full list of nominations here. The Juno Awards will be presented on 5/16.