Faith No More’s Mike Patton sang the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song for a new video game called Shredder’s Revenge, a side-scroller in the same vein as arcade staples like 1989’s TMNT and its follow-up Turtles In Time. Patton’s version of the theme can be heard in the just-released trailer for the game, which doesn’t have a release date yet but looks fun.

As Polygon points out, this game shares some developers with the beloved Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — revisit our oral history of the movie here.

Check it out below.