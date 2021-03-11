Cory Hanson – “Bird Of Paradise”

New Music March 11, 2021 10:47 AM By Tom Breihan

Cory Hanson – “Bird Of Paradise”

New Music March 11, 2021 10:47 AM By Tom Breihan

Cory Hanson is a busy man. Hanson is the leader of the LA psych-rock band Wand, who released the album Laughing Matter last year. Hanson has also made some collaborations lately, working with Ty Segall on “She’s A Beam” and Bill Callahan and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy on their version of Michael Burton’s cowboy song “Night Rider’s Lament.” And tomorrow, Hanson will release his new solo album Pale Horse Rider. He’s already shared the early singles “Paper Fog” and “Angeles.” Today, Hanson’s hit us off with one more before the LP arrives.

Hanson’s newest solo song is called “Bird Of Paradise.” It’s an eerie, ominous piece of music, built around a ringing fingerpicked guitar and a glowing electric piano. Hanson sings the song in a high, keening register. Back in my day, we used to call this kind of thing “freak-folk,” but you’re too young to remember all that. Check it out below.

Pale Horse Rider is out 3/12 on Drag City.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    4 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    4 days ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    2 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest