Cory Hanson – “Bird Of Paradise”

Cory Hanson is a busy man. Hanson is the leader of the LA psych-rock band Wand, who released the album Laughing Matter last year. Hanson has also made some collaborations lately, working with Ty Segall on “She’s A Beam” and Bill Callahan and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy on their version of Michael Burton’s cowboy song “Night Rider’s Lament.” And tomorrow, Hanson will release his new solo album Pale Horse Rider. He’s already shared the early singles “Paper Fog” and “Angeles.” Today, Hanson’s hit us off with one more before the LP arrives.

Hanson’s newest solo song is called “Bird Of Paradise.” It’s an eerie, ominous piece of music, built around a ringing fingerpicked guitar and a glowing electric piano. Hanson sings the song in a high, keening register. Back in my day, we used to call this kind of thing “freak-folk,” but you’re too young to remember all that. Check it out below.

<a href="https://coryhanson.bandcamp.com/album/pale-horse-rider">Pale Horse Rider by Cory Hanson</a>

Pale Horse Rider is out 3/12 on Drag City.