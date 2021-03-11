Dinosaur Jr. Announce Fall North American Tour — Yes, For 2021

What once was routine now seems radical: Dinosaur Jr. are releasing a new album next month, and they’re promoting it with a tour of North American music clubs. A year ago this week, the vast majority of live music events were rapidly cancelled as the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic made large gatherings of people unsafe. Some artists such as the 1975 and Thom Yorke have already written off touring for the rest of 2021, but with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout picking up speed in the United States, promoters are busily making plans for later this year. Just this week we saw the lineup for Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful in September. Now we learn that Dinosaur will hit the road that same month, and that they’re holding their rock camp even earlier in the summer.

On the heels of their new LP Sweep It Into Space, J Mascis, Lou Barlow, and Murph — who played some socially distanced outdoor shows last year — are heading out on tour just after Labor Day. They’re playing indoor venues across the Midwest and South at first. A second leg in November will mostly cover the East Coast. Early next year they plan to be back in action out West. And before all of that, they’ll convene Camp Fuzz, their “all-inclusive mountain retreat,” in the Catskills in late July. At Camp Fuzz, the band and special guests (no list yet, but past participants have included Kevin Shields, Fred Armisen, and Damian Abraham) will partake in “master classes, Q&A sessions, performances, arts and crafts, and more.” Tickets for Camp Fuzz as well as Dinosaur Jr.’s full tour schedule are available here.

It is fair to be skeptical about whether it will be safe to resume “normal life” by September. Personally, I’m choosing optimism; the science supports it! Given the pandemic circumstances we’ve all become accustomed to, the thought of cramming together indoors to hear some of the loudest possible music is more than a little bit intimidating. But as long as the vaccines proliferate and the cases keep declining, live music’s return this fall feels like an attainable, exciting future — especially when Dinosaur Jr. are the ones taking the stage.

TOUR DATES:

07/27-30 – Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz

09/07 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA

09/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/13 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

09/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

09/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live

09/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

09/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

09/30 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

10/02 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

11/12 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/26 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

11/27 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

02/03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets

02/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/07 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall

02/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

02/11 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

02/12 – Portland, OR @ Venue TBA

02/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

02/22 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

02/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

02/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

02/26 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sweep It Into Space is out 4/23 on Jagjaguwar.