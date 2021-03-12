Spoon Share Covers Of Tom Petty’s “Breakdown” & “A Face In The Crowd”

Back in 2017, shortly after Tom Petty died, Spoon’s Britt Daniel was one of 74 artists who told us about their favorite Petty songs. Daniel picked Petty’s Full Moon Fever classic “A Face In The Crowd.” Here’s what he had to say about it:

Divine Fits played “You Got Lucky” at just about every gig we had. What an insane single. It’s got an intense lyric and the most powerful, creepy guitar riff and somehow Dan was able to tap into that attitude every time. It was the greatest feeling in the world to be in a band that could play that song and pull it off. But since yesterday the song I keep playing is “A Face In The Crowd,” a ballad that came out as I was graduating high school and leaving my hometown and most of the people I knew forever. I relive that moment in the song. The minor chords, the vocal, the melody — all haunting and timeless.

Back in October, on the day that Petty would’ve turned 70, Spoon took part in Petty’s virtual birthday bash. On that show, the band covered “A Face In The Crowd,” as well as Petty’s 1976 hit “Breakdown.” Those covers hadn’t been archived or on demand, but today, Spoon have released those two covers.

Spoon’s live-in-studio covers of “Breakdown” and “A Face In The Crowd” are entirely faithful to the Petty originals, but the band still makes both tracks sound like Spoon songs. Maybe that’s because “Breakdown” and “A Face In The Crowd” already sounded like Spoon songs — or, more accurately, because Spoon learned a whole lot from those two songs. Spoon haven’t just adapted Petty’s exacting songcraft and precise production; they’ve also got some of the man’s pinched, understated swagger. Check out both covers below.

The covers of “Breakdown” and “A Face In The Crowd” are both out now on Matador. You can get them at Bandcamp.