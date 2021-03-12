Philadelphia rapper/producer Lushlife has always been into deep textures and unexpected juxtapositions, but he steers all the way into that on his new EP Redamancy. The new LP is Lushlife’s first release since the 2017 mixtape My Idols Are Dead + My Enemies Are In Power, and it’s a sort of full-length experiment. On his Bandcamp page, Lushlife writes that Redamancy is “a rap album where the emcee only appears impressionistically and is more focused on my production and arrangements.” (Lushlife goes back and forth between calling it an EP and an album. It’s six tracks in 27 minutes. Pick your own nomenclature.)

Lushlife has always been a strong rapper, and that comes through on Redamancy. But the record is more interested in layering up different sounds, and there’s lots of free-jazz instrumentation and experimental synth stuff happening. On first single “Hessdalen Lights,” Lushlife spotlights the voice of Dirty Projectors/Ava Luna singer Felicia Douglass. On the sprawling nine-minute track “Dépaysement,” he teams up with experimental rap veteran Dälek, but before the song is half over, they’ve both stopped rapping and cleared out for screaming horns to take over. The whole EP is a fascinating ride, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://lushlifemedia.bandcamp.com/album/redamancy">Redamancy by Lushlife</a>

Redamancy is out now on Fortune Tellers.