If you’re at all invested in powerviolence, the hardcore subgenre built around fast and jarring bursts of aggression, then these are boom times. Last week, Regional Justice Center released their Crime And Punishment album, and that shit went hard. Today, the Oakland trio World Peace have come out blasting even harder with their new album Come And See. This one is intense. Prepare yourself before you jump in.

The world “album” is a funny thing to parse out in powerviolence. What counts as an album? How many songs does it have to be? How long does it have to be? World Peace have been making music since 2017, and they’ve released a bunch of EPs, but Come And See is their first proper LP. It’s 20 songs long. It’s over in 10 minutes.

World Peace have no guitarist, and it’s tempting to compare their whole bass-drums-vocals attack to noise-rock bands like Lightning Bolt. But there’s no chaos in World Peace’s sound. Instead, it’s all crisp and precise and focused. They’re writing dense, chaotic 16-second songs on purpose. Sometimes, those songs have time-signature changes or mosh-part breakdowns. They usually have sick riffs. They’re always angry. The album feels like a real achievement, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://worldfuckingpeace.bandcamp.com/album/come-and-see">Come And See by WORLD PEACE</a>

Come And See is out now on Twelve Gauge Records.