How’s this for a strange thing: Korn are playing a concert in Stranger Things‘ immersive drive-through exhibit in Los Angeles next month. Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience promises “a brand new event concept that lets you drive into the world of Hawkins and unlock the secrets of the Upside Down.” And also Korn.

While spooky small-town sci-fi stuff is going on around them, Korn will be streaming Korn: Monumental, an immersive experience of their own in which they will play a discography-spanning set and debut songs from their most recent album The Nothing live for the first time. “Though it is not the same as performing live with you here, we still want to bring you some great music and a fun show,” says Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis.

“The scale of the vision for this global stream event is even more than we’ve come to expect out of a KORN show and will be one of the biggest livestream events from a rock band we’ve seen yet,” adds Danny Wimmer, who is producing the event. “If you’ve ever wanted to know what a massive rock concert coming to life in your living room might look like, this is it.”

It seems like Korn are just renting the space and the concert won’t actually feature demogorgons and mulleted lifeguards or whatever else will be in the Stranger Things drive-through. Still, this is great news for those of you who fall into the shared space in the Venn Diagram between Korn and Stranger Things fandom, I guess.