Kid Cudi Is Not Happy About Those “Day ‘n’ Nite” TikToks

March 14, 2021

Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Nite” is having a moment on TikTok, though the currently popular version of the 2008 track is cut down to just the beat and Cudi saying “Now look at this,” accompanied by footage of something you should look at. Kid Cudi is not happy: “I dont fuck w what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics. We live in a strange time. Im not flattered,” he wrote on Twitter recently.

In response to a fan’s reply, Cudi followed up by saying: “I dont think im makin it “deep” by tweetin how I feel. Now if I was ranting thats another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I dont approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me. Im passionate about my shit so idc who has a problem w that”

Here’s a “Day ‘n’ Nite” TikTok compilation:

