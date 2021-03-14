Grammys 2021: DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, & Anthony Hamilton Perform Operatic Version Of “Rockstar”
In the past two years, DaBaby has gone from total-unknown status to full-on rap stardom, and so his performance at this year’s Grammys was a sort of end-zone dance. On tonight’s show, DaBaby did his massive hit “Rockstar” with fellow up-from-nothing chart conquerer Roddy Ricch. They did a bombastic, operatic version of the song with lip-syncing backup singers who were dressed in judges’ robes. Raspy R&B great Anthony Hamilton, wearing a zoot suit, sang the hook. There was also a skimpy-dressed violinist. It was flashy! Watch it below.