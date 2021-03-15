Francis Of Delirium – “Red”

Last month, the Luxembourg-based duo Francis Of Delirium announced their sophomore EP, Wading, with “Let It All Go,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today they’re back with another new song from it, “Red,” which features the same sort of hypnotic repetition and surging urgency.

“Red is the pushing away of someone and justifying it with your anger rather than rationally discussing your feelings. It’s believing something you thought to be true and then that being switched. It’s the loss of trust in a relationship,” the band’s Jana Bahrich said in a statement, continuing:

You’re left angry and confused, unsure of yourself, or who to trust. Instead of communicating effectively, you start to push away, preemptively moving into isolation as a defence mechanism to stop yourself from more hurt. Simultaneously the song challenges the goodness I see in myself, as a good friend, someone filled with love is gone, which distances you from this idea of yourself even further. So you’re pushing away someone else and pushing away a version of yourself you enjoy.

Check it out below.

The Wading EP is out 4/9 via Dalliance Recordings.