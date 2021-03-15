Francis Of Delirium – “Red”

New Music March 15, 2021 4:39 PM By James Rettig

Francis Of Delirium – “Red”

New Music March 15, 2021 4:39 PM By James Rettig

Last month, the Luxembourg-based duo Francis Of Delirium announced their sophomore EP, Wading, with “Let It All Go,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today they’re back with another new song from it, “Red,” which features the same sort of hypnotic repetition and surging urgency.

“Red is the pushing away of someone and justifying it with your anger rather than rationally discussing your feelings. It’s believing something you thought to be true and then that being switched. It’s the loss of trust in a relationship,” the band’s Jana Bahrich said in a statement, continuing:

You’re left angry and confused, unsure of yourself, or who to trust. Instead of communicating effectively, you start to push away, preemptively moving into isolation as a defence mechanism to stop yourself from more hurt. Simultaneously the song challenges the goodness I see in myself, as a good friend, someone filled with love is gone, which distances you from this idea of yourself even further. So you’re pushing away someone else and pushing away a version of yourself you enjoy.

Check it out below.

The Wading EP is out 4/9 via Dalliance Recordings.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (Feat. Siedah Garrett)

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Didn’t We Almost Have It All”

    21 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Who Are Black Pumas, And Why Are They Grammy Darlings?

    5 days ago

    The Weeknd Says He Will Boycott The Grammys Going Forward

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest