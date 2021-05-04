Mitski – “The End”

Mitski’s next project is a companion soundtrack to the graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, a science fiction Western from writer Chris Miskiewicz and artist Vincent Kings from publisher Z2. A couple months ago, we heard “The Baddy Man” from it, Mitski’s take on a rollicking outlaw country song.

Today, we’re getting “The End,” which is more in line with what you might expect from the phrase “graphic novel soundtrack,” less a traditional song and something closer to a film score. There’s a gravelly voiceover from the perspective of one of the novel’s characters on top of a simmering bed of noise that Mitski made, with crashing guitars and spacey synths.

Check it out alongside some new pages from This Is Where We Fall, which is available now, below.