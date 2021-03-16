Flock Of Dimes – “Hard Way”

New Music March 16, 2021 12:54 PM By Ryan Leas

New Music March 16, 2021 12:54 PM By Ryan Leas

In the beginning of February, Jenn Wasner announced her new Flock Of Dimes album Head Of Roses. So far we’ve heard a couple singles, including “Two” and “Price Of Blue.” (The latter ranked amongst our favorite songs that week.) Today, she’s back with another.

The latest Head Of Roses single is called “Hard Way.” Here’s what Wasner had to say about it:

Although I didn’t fully understand when I wrote it, this song is an example of the power of the subconscious mind to hide truths from ourselves that we’re not yet ready to see. When I wrote this song I was still in the throes of new love, and I thought I was writing a straightforward, earnest love song. But when I tried to record it, something about the tone of it was eerie, strange, a bit darker than I would have expected. It wasn’t until long after I wrote it that I became aware of its odd foreshadowing of what was to come — that something I intended to be bright and hopeful in the moment was floating on top of a deep current of unease.

“Hard Way” also comes with a video directed by Lachlan Turczan. It was filmed on a reportedly brutal winter night, in Joshua Tree. Check it out below.

Head Of Roses is out 4/2 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.

